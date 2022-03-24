Hunter Biden's investment fund linked to Ukrainian biolabs engaged in pathogen research - Russian Defense Ministry | 25 March 2022 | The Russian Defense Ministry released on March 24 the latest results on the analysis of information about the 30 Pentagon-funded Ukrainian biolabs engaged in dangerous and illegal research on deadly pathogens. US officials and Western media at first denied that such labs existed, but a senior administration official has subsequently confirmed their presence, according to Sputnik. An investment firm connected to US President [sic] Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been involved in the financing of the Pentagon's military biological program in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, mentioned during a briefing on Thursday. "Incoming material allowed us to trace the interaction scheme between US government agencies and the Ukrainian biolab," Kirillov said, adding that the involvement in financing these activities by structures close to current US leadership, in particular Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca investment fund, draws attention to itself. According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fund has at least $2.4 billion in investment capital.