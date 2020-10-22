Hunter's ex-partner Tony Bobulinski: Joe Biden's a liar and here's the proof | 22 Oct 2020 | Hunter Biden's ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family's overseas dealings in a stunning appearance just 90 minutes before Thursday evening's presidential debate. "I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinski said following The Post's bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden's private emails. Bobulinski, who will be a guest of Trump's at the debate, showed three phones spanning 2015 to 2018 as evidence and said he would be meeting with the Senate and the FBI to hand over electronics. The US Navy veteran said he was introduced to the former veep in May 2, 2017, by Hunter Biden and the lawmaker's brother Jim Biden before the Milken Conference.