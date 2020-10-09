Hurricane center monitors 7 tropical systems, one just off Florida, Tropical Storm Rene gets stronger | 10 Sept 2020 | Living up to the phrase "peak of hurricane season," the National Hurricane Center is juggling seven tropical systems Thursday morning, including Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene, as well as a disturbance that formed just east of Florida. September 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, statistically the most common date to have a large number of tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration... Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rene is getting stronger as vertical wind shear has fallen, according to the 11 a.m. update. Gradual strengthening is forecast for the next two days, and Rene should become a hurricane Saturday, the 6th hurricane of the busy 2020 season. It should be a tropical storm again by the start of next week.