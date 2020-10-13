Hurricane Delta leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for hundreds of thousands | 12 Oct 2020 | Four people are dead in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta as remnants of the storm brought widespread rain to the US mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday. An 86-year-old man died in St. Martin Parish after a fire started as he was fueling a generator in a shed, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday. A 70-year-old woman died in Iberia Parish in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from the storm, according to the Louisiana Department of Health... Meanwhile, large numbers of residents in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi woke up in the dark Monday morning after Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane.