Hurricane Delta weakens to category 2 storm ahead of landfall | 09 Oct 2020 | Hurricane Delta is a category 2 storm now moving north-northwest and is heading for landfall in southwest Louisiana. Landfall is expected Friday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. According to the latest National Hurricane Center update, Delta has 110 mph winds and is moving north at 13 mph. The storm is about 80 miles from Cameron Parish. Hurricane Delta is now the third major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.