Hurricane Ian: Buccaneers making contingency plans to potentially move Week 4 matchup vs. Chiefs due to storm | 26 Sept 2022 | A matchup between two interconference contenders who recently met in the Super Bowl is scheduled to take place this upcoming Sunday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs plan to take a trip to Tampa to face the Buccaneers. However, Hurricane Ian could change how the teams prepare for the important showdown, or even move it altogether. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that the team is working with the NFL to make contingency plans in case they are forced to move Sunday's game, or make arrangements for the Buccaneers to practice in another city if Hurricane Ian were to make landfall near Tampa. Hurricane Ian is quickly approaching Cuba, and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves into the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico, per The Weather Channel. As of now, the projections show the hurricane making its largest impact/landfall in Tampa on Wednesday through Thursday.