Hurricane Ian could strengthen to Category 4 on its way to Florida

Hurricane Ian updates: Storm could strengthen to Category 4 on its way to Florida --Counties along Florida's west coast have issued evacuation orders as parts of the state prepare for strong winds and possible floods. | 27 Sept 2022 | 7:25 PM EDT Hurricane Ian could strengthen to a Category 4 storm in the evening as it targets Florida. The hurricane made landfall in Cuba about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday just southwest of La Coloma in the western province of Pinar del Río with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters expect the storm to continue to intensify as it makes it way north toward the west coast of Florida, where a hurricane warning has been issued from Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and Dry Tortugas. A number of counties along Florida’s west coast issued evacuation orders. It is not yet clear where exactly Ian will make landfall, but current models suggest it could hit the Sarasota area Wednesday. Ian is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain to central-west Florida, 4 to 8 inches to the rest of the peninsula and 4 to 6 inches to the Keys through Thursday.