Hurricane Ian outages: More than 756,000 are without power in Florida | 28 Sept 2022 | More than 756,000 customers across Florida were without electricity Wednesday afternoon as the state was slammed by Hurricane Ian. As of 3 p.m., there were 756,450 customers without power statewide. FPL [Florida Power & Light], Florida's biggest electric utility, had 546,355 without power. More than 210,000 also were affected, including customers who get service from Florida Public Utilities, Duke Energy and local cooperatives and municipalities' utilities. More than 162,000 FPL customers were without power in Lee County, home to communities such as Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva...