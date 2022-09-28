Hurricane Ian roars ashore in southwest Florida, bringing destructive floods and wind --The storm greatly intensified as it neared land, reaching winds of 155 mph and nearing the most dangerous Category 5 classification Wednesday morning. | 28 Sept 2022 | Hurricane Ian is making landfall over the west coast of Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday afternoon. The storm greatly intensified as it neared land, reaching winds of 155 mph and nearing the most dangerous Category 5 classification Wednesday morning. Hurricane force winds were 35 miles out from the center and tropical storm force winds were 150 miles from the center, according to the National Weather Service. "This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days" DeSantis said early Wednesday in a press conference. More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Florida, but legally, no residents can be forced to leave their homes.