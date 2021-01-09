Hurricane Ida damage has left Grand Isle 'uninhabitable,' Louisiana parish leader says --Grand Isle's police chief called Ida the most severe hurricane he had ever experienced | 31 Aug 2021 | The fury of Hurricane Ida has left the barrier island community of Grand Isle "uninhabitable," a Louisiana parish leader said Tuesday. A search-and-rescue caravan traveling to the Jefferson Parish community was able to arrive by road but 10 to 12 levee breaks on the Gulf of Mexico side of the island left 100% of homes and other structures damaged, with nearly 40% of them totally destroyed or nearly destroyed, parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told reporters at a news conference. In addition, the island – located about 111 miles south of New Orleans -- was covered with about three feet of sand, Sheng said.