Hurricane Isaias bearing down on South Carolina coast, expected to make landfall in hours --Landfall possible Monday | 03 Aug 2020 | The storm Isaias is now a hurricane and expected to make landfall tonight in South Carolina. The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center clocked the storm's winds at 75 mph, which is a category 1 hurricane. Isaias is expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Widespread rain is falling across the Upstate as a frontal boundary combined with moisture from Isaias is bringing widespread rain from Greenwood to Laurens, and Greenville to Spartanburg.