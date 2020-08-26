Hurricane Laura is forecast to intensify to a catastrophic Category 4 as it nears U.S. Gulf Coast --Laura has strengthened into a category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen to category 4 later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. | 26 Aug 2020 | Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico. Satellite images show Laura has become "a formidable hurricane" in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, "and there are no signs it will stop soon," the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday... Top winds of 130 mph (209 kmh) are now predicted before landfall, pushing water onto more than 450 miles (724 kilometres) of coast from Texas to Mississippi.