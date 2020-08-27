Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 in Louisiana with 'life-threatening' surge --National Hurricane Center says expect 'catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding.' | 27 Aug 2020 | Hurricane Laura slammed ashore in southwestern coastal Louisiana early Thursday with a ferocity that this region has never previously endured. The storm made landfall at 1 a.m. near Cameron, La. about 35 miles east of the Texas border. The storm, which leaped from a Category 1 on Tuesday to a high-end Category 4 Wednesday night, packed 150 mph peak winds when it crossed the coast. Laura struck near high tide and is predicted to inundate coastal areas of western Louisiana to the Texas border in up to 15 to 20 feet of water... The surge threat prompted a mandatory evacuation for Lake Charles, La., where much of the city of 78,000 may flood.