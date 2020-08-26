Hurricane Laura, now Category 4, may bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge to Texas-Louisiana border --Storm surge from Laura could reach up to 30 miles inland, say forecasters | 26 Aug 2020 | An intensifying Hurricane Laura grew stronger by the hour Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico as forecasters said the system strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, spawning a storm surge that's already swamped parts of the Gulf Coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Wednesday after that Laura, now a major hurricane, has exploded into a Category 4 storm, threatening to bring life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding over eastern Texas and Louisiana. As of 2 p.m. EDT, the storm is located about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, La., moving northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. "Little time remains to protect life and property," the NHC said in its latest advisory.