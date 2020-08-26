Breaking: Hurricane Laura: Storm Strengthens to Near Category 5 | 26 Aug 2020 | (Updates) Hurricane Laura, now with 150 mile-per-hour winds, is projected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border. The National Hurricane Center says "large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" to a roughly 150-mile stretch of the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say Laura could cause an 'unsurvivable' storm surge. Hurricane Laura, a major Category 4 storm, hurtled toward the coasts of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday, prompting dire warnings from state leaders about life-threatening conditions as the storm rapidly gained strength. The storm had sustained winds of about 150 miles per hour with higher gusts as it powered north through the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.