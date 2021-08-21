Hurricane warnings posted for Long Island, southern New England as Henri looks to make landfall Sunday | 20 Aug 2021 | As Tropical Storm Henri moved north through the Atlantic on Friday night, hurricane warnings were posted from New York's Long Island to Rhode Island and a tropical storm warning was issued for New York City. More than 4 million people were under the hurricane warning, which went from the south shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, for the north shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point, and from New Haven, Connecticut, to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Officials in those states told residents to take precautions. Henri will be a hurricane by Saturday and make a rare landfall on New York's Long Island or southern New England by Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).