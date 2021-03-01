This is where we are, folks: Husband sues for right to touch wife in New Mexico nursing home amid COVID-19 pandemic | 31 Dec 2020 | A New Mexico man fought the law for the right to touch his wife, and he appears to have won. A state judge ruled to change a health order that has forced the couple apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gary Hein and Ann Severine, a couple of more than three decades, live in the same care facility in Santa Fe, New Mexico - Hein in independent living and Severine in memory care.... The loving husband took part in a lawsuit in which he claimed his constitutional rights were violated and both his health and that of his wife had declined. He said nursing home staff, even employees who had been exposed to COVID-19, were allowed near her, but he wasn't, even though he's repeatedly been tested for the virus.