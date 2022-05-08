HVAC problems force thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers to relocate | 5 Aug 2022 | Issues with barracks at Fort Bragg are causing thousands of soldiers to leave their homes. Fort Bragg put out a statement saying the issues at the barracks are caused by problems with HVAC systems. The barracks are located in the Smoke Bomb Hill area of Fort Bragg; the buildings date to the 1970s. The post said about 1,200 soldiers will have to be relocated. Up to a dozen of the barracks failed recent inspections for safety and quality of life, and didn't meet current HVAC standards, according to Fort Bragg. ABC 11 has made several reports about issues at Fort Bragg's barracks including mold.