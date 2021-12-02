'Hypocrisy': Trump Team Shows Videos of Democrat Lawmakers During Impeachment Trial | 12 Feb 2021 | Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Friday accused legislators of hypocrisy as they played lengthy video montages of elected officials speaking about committing assault against Trump, threatening his supporters, and backing protests last year that regularly turned violent. Going on the offense in their first day of presentations during Trump's second impeachment trial, the attorneys used a strategy pushed by many conservatives. Michael van der Veen argued that Trump did not use any inciting language on Jan. 6 before the breach of the Capitol, but that numerous members of Congress have.