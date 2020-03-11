'I appreciate the advice': Trump tells crowd chanting 'Fire Fauci!' to wait until after election | 02 Nov 2020 | (Opa-Locka, FL) President Donald Trump suggested to a crowd of supporters Sunday that if elected to a second term, he would fire [deep-state dirt-bag] Anthony Fauci, the nation's [so-called] leader on infectious diseases who has pushed back on the president's rosy outlook on the coronavirus. Trump made the remark during a rally that capped off a marathon day in which the president visited five battleground states. "We're going to have a safe vaccine that ends the pandemic," Trump promised the crowd. Even without it, he said, "we're rounding the turn." "Fire Fauci!" the crowd began to chant. Trump paused briefly to listen to the refrain before telling his supporters, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election, please." "I appreciate the advice. I appreciate the advice," Trump continued. "No, he's been wrong though a lot. He's a nice man though."