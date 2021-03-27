'I consider it human trafficking.' California foster parents are being asked to take in '26 or more' migrant children as social services scramble to place a 'record number' of unaccompanied minors crossing the border --Travis, who along with his wife runs a non-profit fighting against human trafficking in California, believes this is just the tip of a sinister iceberg | 27 March 2021 | California foster parents are being asked to care for a staggering 26 or more unaccompanied migrant children per household, DailyMail.com can reveal. On March 12, foster parents Travis, 45, and Sharla Kall received a voicemail amid the crisis at the Mexico border. 'This is an emergency message, please respond to this urgent message from the Community Care Licensing Division (CCLD),' the voicemail obtained by DailyMail.com said. 'CCLD would like to know how many available beds you have to serve additional youth.' ...The couple received an email with the same urgent message, containing links for them to communicate how many available beds they have - ranging from zero to '26 +.' Travis, who along with his wife runs a non-profit fighting against human trafficking, believes this is just the tip of a sinister iceberg. 'I consider it human trafficking,' he said. 'It's not the burden of taking kids in because we have the heart for it, but these are kids that were taken from the border for a money scheme and now they're going to use us resource parents to take care of them.'