'I could drop dead tomorrow' - Biden | 24 Oct 2022 | Joe Biden admitted he could "drop dead tomorrow" while trying to reassure American voters that he still has enough energy to run for office again in 2024. His comments come amid widespread concerns about his allegedly deteriorating health and regular gaffes. In a clip from an interview with MSNBC released on Sunday, Biden, 79, was asked what he would tell Americans that were not sure whether he should seek re-election because of his advanced age. "I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine," he replied, describing himself as "a great respecter of fate." "I could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow," he added.