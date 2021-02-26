'I objected': CPAC crowd cheers Josh Hawley for trying to block election results | 26 Feb 2021 | A crowd at the nation's largest right-wing summit cheered for US Senator Josh Hawley as he announced that he objected to results from the 2020 presidential election after a deadly insurrection at the Capitol among Donald Trump's supporters fuelled by his assertion that the election was stolen from them. "On January 6 I objected to the Electoral College certification -- maybe you heard about it," he said to a standing ovation at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Friday. "I stood up, I said, 'We ought to have a debate about election integrity'." He said "the left" has tried to "cancel me, censure me, expel me, shut me down" for his decision to try to block Electoral College results. "I'm not going anywhere," he said.