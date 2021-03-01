'I Want to Beat Them to Death'; Left-Wing Journalist Threatens Anti-Maskers and Christians During Unhinged Rant | 02 Jan 2021 | If you don't believe masks work as much as the media tells you, left-wing journalist [sic] and NY Times best-selling author Kurt Eichenwald wants to literally "beat you to death". Yes, that's what he tweeted. In a New Year's Eve twitter meltdown, Eichenwald blamed "anti-maskers" for the death of his brother in law, even though he provided no proof that a maskless person infected him. "I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers," he wrote on Thursday. "About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. [Republican Sen. Josh Hawley] & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country." Eichenwald argued that, since anti-maskers believe they have the "right to kill", he feels it's okay to kill them by beating them to a pulp... In the same breath that he expressed interest in "beating people to death", he somehow claimed to know what Jesus Christ would think of anti-maskers. He also said Christians will "burn in hell."