'I will never leave Mountjoy Prison' - teacher Enoch Burke refuses to purge his contempt of court | 7 Sept 2022 | Enoch Burke has again refused to comply with court orders barring him from his workplace despite spending two nights in prison for contempt of court. "I can be a Christian in Mountjoy Prison or I can be a pagan acceptor of transgenderism outside it," he told the High Court today. The schoolteacher, who is an evangelical Christian, was suspended from work on full pay last month pending the outcome of a disciplinary process following incidents in which he voice opposition to a request from his principal to address a transgender child by their preferred name and to use the pronoun "they" instead of "he." He was jailed on Monday for defying temporary court orders that he stay away from the workplace and not attempt to teach children there.