'I will send them to Delaware' on buses: DeSantis hits back over Biden secretly flying migrants into Florida | 11 Nov 2021 | Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened this week to bus illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware should the administration continue to pay for "clandestine" flights carrying migrants into the Sunshine State. "If they're going to come here, you know, we'll provide buses and...I will send them to Delaware," DeSantis warned during a press conference on Wednesday. The governor's tough remarks came amid a lengthy polemic against the president over his handling of the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S southern border, during which he described the secretive process that the Biden administration has reportedly used to send some 70 flights carrying illegal aliens into his state and elsewhere around the country.