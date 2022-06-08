IAEA 'alarmed' over shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant | 6 Aug 2022 | The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday it was "extremely concerned" by the shelling on Friday of the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant. The risk of a potential nuclear disaster at what is Europe's largest nuclear power station is "very real," it warned, adding that not only would Ukraine be affected but other nations as well. "Military action jeopardizing the safety and security of the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," the UN nuclear watchdog's director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in a statement. Targeting the facility with any "military firepower" would amount to "playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences," he added. The IAEA also suggested sending a delegation to the site to "provide technical support for nuclear safety and security" and to "help prevent the situation from spiraling even more out of control."