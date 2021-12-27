ICE charter flights carrying minors landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport four times this month --Three charter companies -- KaiserAir, iAero and World Atlantic Airlines -- handled the flights, which were designated as "ICE flights," Gallagher said. | 26 Dec 2021 | Charter flights carrying minors in the care of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport four times this month, including twice on Christmas Day, an airport official confirmed Sunday. The confirmation came after a week of rumor and speculation on social media, and after U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, and former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta asked officials to release information about the flights, including whether the passengers were in the country illegally. The flights originated in Texas and some of them stopped in Cincinnati en route to Pittston Twp., said Jim Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies Inc., the airport's fixed-base operator. The first charter flight landed Dec. 11 after it was diverted from a New York airport, Gallagher said. The second flight landed Dec. 17 and two flights landed Saturday, Gallagher said. Gallagher said he personally observed young people, most or all of them minors who did not appear to speak English, disembark from the charter planes and get on buses that were parked near hangars at the airport. [Is this essentially a child trafficking scheme, organized and executed at the highest levels of the US government?]