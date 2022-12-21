ICE Lost Track of 150,000 Illegal Immigrants - Florida AG | 21 Dec 2022 | Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody has revealed new video evidence that shows officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lost track of 150,000 illegal immigrants who had entered the United States. In March 2021, border officials began releasing immigrant illegals, asking them to report to the ICE office closest to their intended residence. However, the officials did not issue formal charging documents for these migrants. Charging documents require illegal aliens to appear before a federal immigration judge. ICE officials use these documents to locate and remove them. In November 2021, the Biden administration implemented "Operation Horizon" to locate over 150,000 migrants released by the officials so that they can send official charging documents by mail. However, ICE training videos released by Moody, which were recorded between November 2021 and February 2022, show that officials were quite restricted in their ability to locate and remove illegal immigrants as they lacked the identifying information of such aliens.