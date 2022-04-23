ICE preparing for 'historic border surge,' says migrant arrivals could triple --There were more than 221,000 migrant encounters in March alone | 23 April 2022 | Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it is expecting a "historic" surge in migration at the border, and the number of those arriving at the border is expected to triple -- as the Biden administration prepares to lift the Title 42 public health order. In a filing in a case on family detention, ICE's Juvenile Coordinator painted a grim picture of what the months ahead look like for the agency. "ICE is preparing to utilize its limited resources to respond to an historic border surge, with projections forecasted to triple current arrivals," the April 8 filing in the Flores v Garland case says.