ICE to release 600,000 illegal immigrants by September | 19 April 2022 | ICE is getting ready to release as many as 600,000 illegal immigrants into communities before the end of September, the agency told a federal judge, giving an early estimate of the chaos the administration is predicting after it ends the Title 42 pandemic border shutdown. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed the figure in a court filing dealing with how it plans to handle illegal immigrant children who arrive as part of the surge. Deane Dougherty, ICE's juvenile coordinator, wrote in the filing that the Homeland Security Department expects a "historic border surge, with projections forecasted to triple current arrivals."