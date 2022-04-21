ICE Set to Release 600,000 Illegal Aliens Into U.S. By End of September, 3.6M Already In | 19 April 2022 | Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) is expected to release more than half a million illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the next sixth months. The prediction was provided to a federal judge about what can be expected at the southern border with Mexico after the Title 42 coronavirus border protocol is dropped next month. The deportation agency's assessment covers the remaining months of the current fiscal year that ends on September 30, with the estimate totaling about 100,000 who will be released each month. Deane Dougherty, ICE's juvenile coordinator who said many minor illegal aliens are expected, wrote in a court filing that the development would represent a "historic border surge."