Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as 'catastrophic' Category 4 hurricane --With top sustained winds of 150 mph, Ida made landfall over Port Fourchon in Louisiana. | 29 Aug 2021 | Hurricane Ida, with maximum sustained winds of 150mph, made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday as federal authorities warned of "catastrophic" damage that could threaten all homes and people in its path. Ida made landfall over Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at about 11:55 a.m. CDT as the storm moved into the mouth of the Mississippi River, the National Hurricane Center said. Air Force Reserve aircraft and radar data showed that "Ida's maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph," the NHC added.