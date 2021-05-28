Idaho lieutenant governor bans mask mandates while governor is out of state | 27 May 2021 | Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order Thursday banning mask mandates among state political entities while Gov. Brad Little was away at a GOP-related conference. The state never issued a mask mandate following the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some counties, cities, and schools have imposed related measures, according to a local NBC affiliate. "Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions -- including public schools -- from imposing mask mandates n our state," McGeachin wrote in a statement.