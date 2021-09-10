Idaho's lieutenant governor issues vaccine executive order while gov is away; Little says he will rescind it --Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is looking to unseat Gov. Brad Little in 2022 | 6 Oct 2021 | Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Tuesday issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates and required coronavirus testing in schools and colleges in the state, prompting Gov. Brad Little to say he had not authorized her to act on his behalf while he was at the U.S-Mexico border. Little said he would "rescind" any executive orders McGeachin issues while he is away and she is acting governor, including her attempt this week to send National Guard troops to the border. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t run on the same ticket and McGeachin and Little have previously butted heads. She is also running for governor in 2022. Both are Republicans. [Right, but Little seems like a useless eater.]