If Black Lives Matter wins Nobel, it should be renamed to 'Mostly Peaceful' Prize | 03 Feb 2021 | While 2020 may be remembered as the year Orwell turned over in his grave -- and also the year deemed the perfect "match" for Satan -- 2021 might well be remembered for the year Alfred Nobel did back flips in his...BLM was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker. NBC News reported: "In his nomination letter, Petter Eide, a Socialist Left member of the Storting, Norway's parliament, wrote that he had nominated Black Lives Matter 'for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.'" Dedication to the elimination of the family unit, chants to murder cops, the death of at least 19 people, and one to two billion dollars in property destruction – all this seems to have escaped the notice of the Norwegian lawmaker. Or maybe it hasn't. Perhaps this is the all-encompassing goal of "social justice" -- to destroy the fabric of the social body in order to "build back better."