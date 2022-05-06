If U.S. Delivers Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine, Russia Might Hit Earlier Unaffected Targets - Putin | 5 June 2022 | On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that if the US delivers long-range missiles to Ukraine, Russia might hit earlier unaffected targets. "Missiles are needed then, yes. But if they continue to be supplied, we will draw the appropriate conclusions from this and use those means of destruction we have, and of which we have plenty, to strike at those objects that we have not yet struck," Putin said. Putin added that sending additional arms supplies to Kiev has only one goal behind it - to prolong the armed conflict as long as possible. The delivery of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine from the U.S. is connected with replacing Ukrainian military equipment that has been lost.