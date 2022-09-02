IG to probe claim Capitol Police took photos in lawmaker's office | 8 Feb 2022 | The inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police has opened an investigation into accusations that one of its officers surreptitiously entered Rep. Troy E. Nehls's office and took photographs. The Texas Republican requested the investigation and announced Tuesday that the inspector general agreed to launch an investigation. "This goes much deeper than an unethical entry into my office by Capitol police," Mr. Nehls said in a statement. "This is a violation of Members' right to speech and debate, as well as a 4th amendment violation. Could you imagine leaving your front door open and police officers enter your private home, take pictures of the inside, and then open an investigation based on those pictures?" He said the Capitol Police came after him to settle a score about his criticism of the agency, including for the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer when she joined a pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "Capitol Police leadership have put a target on my back, but my work in exposing the security failures on January 6th, the death of Ms. Babbitt, and the sham investigation into the events of January 6th will not be deterred," Mr. Nehls said.