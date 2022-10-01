Straight up discrimination: Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff who are self-isolating | 9 Jan 2022 | Furniture retailer Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff who are forced to self-isolate because of close contact with someone with Covid-19, it has emerged. Unvaccinated workers at Ikea are only eligible for statutory sick pay of £96.35 a week during 10 days of isolation, compared with weekly pay of more than £400 before tax for an average worker on the shop floor. However, managers at the retailer, which employs 10,000 staff in the UK, will consider mitigating circumstances. ...Ikea and utility company Wessex Water, have joined supermarket Morrisons in imposing a financial cost on those without an exemption who decline to be vaccinated.