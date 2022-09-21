Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz One Week Before Her 25th Birthday | 20 Sept 2022 | An illegal alien is accused of killing 24-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in Weld County, Colorado, just one week before her 25th birthday. Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, a 36-year-old illegal alien, was arrested this week for allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash that killed Hein-Nutz on September 18 while she was on her way to work. According to Weld County investigators, Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle on her way to work when a drunk Garcia-Gonzales stuck her motorcycle -- killing her in the process. Hein-Nutz was just one week away from her 25th birthday and had joined the Weld County Sheriff's Office as a detentions deputy at the county jail in 2018.