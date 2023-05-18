Illegal Alien Released Into U.S. By Biden's DHS Is Charged With Raping Teenage Girl | 17 May 2023 | An illegal alien is accused of raping a teenage girl in Prattville, Alabama, after having been released into the United States at the southern border by Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with the first-degree rape of a teenage girl late last week. According to WFSA 12 News, Zavala allegedly raped the girl in the women's restroom of a restaurant. Police allege that the illegal alien...raped her in a completely random attack. "This rape never should have happened," Autauga County District Attorney CJ Robinson told local media of the incident, noting that Zavala was an illegal alien who first arrived at the southern border in November 2021 using a fake name. [Hopefully, the girl and her family will sue the Biden regime for millions.]