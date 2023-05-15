Illegal Alien Tracking Map Shows Movement of the Masses of Illegals Across the U.S. - 71% End Up in Republican Districts | 15 May 2023 | In December 2022, Heritage Foundation released a study tracking the movement of illegal aliens from their NGO launching point to destinations across the United States. According to Heritage, of the 52 congressional districts with the highest density of devices, 71% were Republican congressional districts. Texas had the highest density of illegals followed by Oklahoma. At least five million illegals have crossed the open border into the United States mainland since Joe Biden took office and immediately repealed all of President Trump's border policies. The illegals are not vetted and the Biden regime, working with government-funded NGOs are sending millions to communities across the United States.