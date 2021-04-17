Illegal immigrant, ordered deported but never removed, convicted for child rape in California --The man from El Salvador was ordered removed in 2016 | 17 April 2021 | An illegal immigrant from El Salvador, who was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2016 but never deported, was convicted this month of child rape in California and sentenced to more than 45 years in prison. Fredys Aguilar-Menjivar, a 31-year-old El Salvadoran, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape of a child under 14 and one count of child molestation. The victim reported that the man, a family member, raped and molested her on several occasions between 2018 and 2020.