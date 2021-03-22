Illegal Immigrants to Receive $4.38 Billion in Stimulus Checks - Report | 22 March 2021 | As Americans start to receive the latest round of stimulus checks, a new analysis reveals that about $4.38 billion will also go to illegal immigrants. The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that 2.65 million illegal immigrants have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks. This group of illegal immigrants can be described as "aliens temporarily present without status," according to Steven Camarota, director of research for the Center for Immigration Studies.