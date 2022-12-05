Illegal migrants first to get 'pallets' of hard-to-find baby formula | 12 May 2022 | The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol. According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping "pallets" of baby formula to migrant holding facilities. "They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border," said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday. "Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula," she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.