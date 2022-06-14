Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces death of his 17-year-old daughter --Democratic Rep. Sean Casten's office provided no details on the death of 17-year-old Gwen Casten | 14 June 2022 | Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced the death of this teenage daughter in a statement on Monday. Casten's congressional office said Gwen Casten, 17, passed away Monday morning, but provided no further details on her death. Police in Downers Grove, Illinois, said they were called to the Casten home around 6:48 a.m. for an unresponsive 17-year-old female and determined that she was deceased. [Pfizer strikes again?]