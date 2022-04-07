Breaking: Illinois Fourth of July parade erupts into chaos after multiple people shot --Suspect was shooting from "elevated position" --"Element of pre-planning involved" --Bill Daly, former FBI investigator --Governor: Nine people shot --Police are reportedly patrolling the parade area with rifles | 4 July 2022 | Multiple people are feared dead after a reported shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Witnesses say crowds fled the sound of gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The number of victims remains unclear. Police have reportedly requested a canine unit to assist in finding the suspect. The Lake County Sheriff's Office, where Highland Park is located, confirmed that a shooting had occurred and urged people to stay out of the area. (Wires, live reporting from Fox News)