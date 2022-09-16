Illinois Governor Issues Emergency Disaster Over Illegal Immigrants Bused From Texas | 25 Sept 2022 | The governor of Illinois on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation after several hundred illegal immigrants were bused from the U.S.–Mexico border to Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, issued an executive order to send 75 members of the state National Guard to assist in making sure "all state resources are available to support asylum seekers arriving nearly daily to Chicago from the state of Texas." For months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's administration has been sending illegal immigrants who crossed into Texas from Mexico to several Democrat-run municipalities, including New York City, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. The three cities have declared themselves "sanctuary cities" that will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement orders.