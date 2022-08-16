Illinois Hospital Agrees to Pay $10.3M in COVID Vaccine Mandate Settlement | 15 Aug 2022 | More than 500 healthcare workers who challenged their Illinois hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate will divide an overall $10.3 million received in a settlement agreement. Thirteen NorthShore University HealthSystem employees sued in October 2021 alleging the hospital illegally refused to grant religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate. Liberty Counsel, which represented the workers, said the July 29 settlement agreement affects more than 500 current and former healthcare workers who were denied religious exemptions from the vaccine requirement.