Illinois restaurants, bars remain open to defy governor's closure orders | 23 Oct 2020 | Some restaurants and bars in Illinois are promising to stay open despite threats from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) to shut down establishments that don't follow guidelines and closure orders...Despite Pritzker's threats and the surging cases, some restaurants are adamant that they're staying open no matter what authorities say. Ki's Steak and Seafood in Glendale Heights railed against "DICTATOR PRITZKER" on Facebook, saying that they will not close down. "We are standing up for our freedom and WE WILL STAY OPEN! We have been in business for 80+ years and no one is going to tell us we can't live out the American dream," the restaurant posted. Comments on Ki's post are almost universally supportive of the decision to defy Pritzker's orders.